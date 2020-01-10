New food delivery program coming to county

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new food program is starting up in an effort to feed area families. Donations Delivered uses volunteers to deliver donated food from local restaurants, caterers and bakeries to food banks.
The Central Illinois Foodbank is hosting two training sessions for anyone interested in taking part as a volunteer or as part of an agency. The sessions are free and open to anyone interested in the program.
Donations Delivered Training
Angelo’s Pizza
404 West Spresser Street
Taylorville
Tuesday, January 14
2 pm – 3:30 pm
Thursday, January 16
5:30 pm – 7 pm