New fire station nears opening

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new fire station is set to open in a couple weeks.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on Station 5, located at West Mound Road and Greenridge Drive on Decatur’s north side. Once Station 5 opens, the fire department will begin working on rebuilding Stations 3 and 7. Between the three stations, the projects will total around $9 million dollars.

Chief Jeff Abbott says Station 5’s upgrades bring the building up to modern day codes.

“As far as the taxpayer goes, we’re very cognizant of the limited funds the city of Decatur has,” Abbott says. “So, when we went through the design process, you’re not going to see a lot of the bells and whistles at these fire stations as far as curved walls and architecturally unique statements that we’re making for the community. We’re basically building a square building with two bays on it and it meets today’s standards and that’s the goal we were shooting for.”

Some of the highlights for the new station include a combined dayroom and kitchen area, individualized dorms and multiple bathrooms.