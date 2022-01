CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new fire chief in town…

Stephen Page was named as the new Fire Chief on Tuesday by the City of Clinton City Council.

Page became a firefighter for the City of Clinton in Jan. 2011. He has served on many committees and in the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief and now Chief of the Department.

Page has a degree from Illinois Central College along with extensive training from the Illinois Fire Service Institute.