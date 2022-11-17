URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Urbana Public Works is looking to fill open positions across its department. All of the positions end up helping drive snow plows in the winter months.

But, a new federal requirement is making the hiring process challenging.

Vince Gustafson, deputy director for operations with Urbana Public Works, said they used to do CDL training themselves, but that’s changing and you need a certification to do the training.

“The other option is to find a certified training program,” he said. “Here at the City of Urbana, with our staffing shortages and just trying to cover all the work we need to, we’re opting to provide an outside community college solution.”

He said they’re working with the Danville Area Community College to make that happen. They’re looking to add 10 full-time positions. They usually have 45-50 people on staff.