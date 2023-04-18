DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new restaurant is coming to Danville, one the owners said will blend food and fun.

Revel Bakery and Play Cafe is set to open in the Old Turk Building at some point in the late spring and early summer. The restaurant is meant to be family-friendly, with a bakery and coffee house along with a play area for children. The play area will be complete with books, games and coloring pages.

“Revel is a few things fused together,” the owners said on Facebook. “It originates from a passionate heart for family time, community enjoyment, amazing quality, health-conscious food and most importantly, fun! Revel means to enjoy oneself in a lively manner. And we intend to do just that as we open our doors to our Danville community.”

Danville Mayor Ricky Williams expressed his support for the restaurant on Facebook, saying “Thank you, Ethan & Bethany, for investing your hearts into the heart of our community!”

Williams also said that he hopes Revel’s opening puts to rest the rumors that the Turk Project “fell-through.”

“Patience is a virtue,” Williams said. “As we’ve learned from Carle at the Riverfront & Golden Nugget Danville, development often takes much longer than anyone would hope, especially when you’re rehabbing existing buildings.”

“The race isn’t give to the swift, but to those who endure,” Williams concluded.