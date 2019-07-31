New facility for veterans

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA)– The Danville VA Illiana Health Care System broke ground on a new building Tuesday. It’s building a new mental health care facility that will be equipped with 22 beds and act as a therapeutic setting for the veterans.

The current building was built in the 1960s. During the groundbreaking local and state leaders watched and listened as VA officials shared why this new building is so important.

“I think as a society we are just becoming to come to grips on the importance of mental health and its effects. as as we do that we are struggling to allocate the resources to make sure those services are available to the people who need them,” state representative Mike Marron says.

The new facility will cost about $12 million dollars and be paid for with VA funds.