New era for public safety departments

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — As of Tuesday night, the city officially now has a separate police and fire chief for the first time in years.

Fire Chief Don McMasters was sworn in Tuesday.

In years past, Danville had a public safety director that oversaw both departments.

Police Chief Chris Yates and McMasters both agreed the separation of power will leave the city, its residents, and those departments better off.

“We’ve got a lot of things to make up for in the last 12-13 years,” said McMasters. “We don’t expect it to happen overnight, but I’m hoping to see positive every day, and more and more coming out of it on a daily basis until I retire.”

Both Yates and McMasters have been with their respective departments for more than 20 years.