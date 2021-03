URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A year-long renovation project at Carle Hospital is finishing up.

The new entrance for the Emergency Department at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana is now open.

Carle says it still have a few finishing touches to complete.

It adds the refurbished entryway provides separate entrances for patients arriving by ambulance, or on foot.

Additionally, the number of ambulance bays has grown from four to six. Carle says that’s to help meet rising demand.