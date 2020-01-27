New EIU science building thanks to Rebuild Illinois

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY (WCIA) — EIU officials learned the state has released nearly $12 million in planning funds to help build the schools long-awaited new science building.

During the board’s annual meeting Friday, President Dr. David Glassman shared the news with trustees and thanked Governor JB Pritzker, his administration and the General Assembly for supporting the Capital Program Bill.

“I want to publicly thank Governor Pritzker’s office, the ‘Rebuild Illinois’ initiative, and the Illinois legislature for their vigorous commitment to higher education, and for actionably supporting Eastern Illinois University’s mission by releasing funds for this critical project,” Glassman said. “We’re excited to begin bringing our vision to fruition, and to seeing the extraordinary impact this new facility will have on our students, faculty, and community.”











The Capital Program Bill, approved in June, provides essential support for building and renovating projects around the state. The approved bill is structured to provide $45 billion to state entities over the next six years.

The release of the $11.8 million to EIU will allow school leaders to start seeking external bids, procuring contracts and requesting initial architectural renderings of the future facility.

