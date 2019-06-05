New downtown construction
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Downtown is seeing their first new construction project in 13 years.
It's a plan one year in the making.
What's known as the Goodyear building is coming down and housing will take its place.
A forty-two townhome-style complex will go up soon.
The two and three story homes will also be home to a dog park.
Since it's been so long, City staff is excited to watch it unfold.
They also say they want downtown to be a place that has a 24/7 presence.
With people living, working, and hanging out there.
The new apartments should be done by spring of next year.
