New downtown construction

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 03:34 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:05 PM CDT

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Downtown is seeing their first new construction project in 13 years.

It's a plan one year in the making.

What's known as the Goodyear building is coming down and housing will take its place.

A forty-two townhome-style complex will go up soon.

The two and three story homes will also be home to a dog park.

Since it's been so long, City staff is excited to watch it unfold. 

They also say they want downtown to be a place that has a 24/7 presence.

With people living, working, and hanging out there.

The new apartments should be done by spring of next year. 
 

