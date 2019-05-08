New director named for VA Illiana
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- The VA Illiana Health Care System has a new director. Shawn Bransky will officially take over the position at the end of the month. He has served as the deputy director for the Phoenix VA Health Care System since 2017. Bransky also served as the associate director of the VA in Anchorage, Alaska.
More Stories
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- After a legal battle lasting more than a…
-
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- University building service workers piceted…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- People came to the Effingham…