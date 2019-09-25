New de-icing research could improve safety, shorten delays

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — If you have lived through an Illinois winter, you have been there. Ice covering everything and making you late.

It could be your car’s windshield or the wings of the plane you are about to take. But a group at UI is working to make ice scrapers and airport delays a thing of the past.

“Our whole goal was to figure out, how do we de-ice these surfaces a lot faster and a lot more efficiently?” says project lead Nenad Miljkovic.

Grad students at the UI Mechanical Engineering Labs have been combating the effects of ice for two and a half years. The traditional de-icers they have tested use extreme heat to melt it off. It works, but it is a long and energy intensive process. They wanted to find a better way. One of the professors involved in the study says their way is to start at the layer of contact.

“Think something like ice skating, right?” says Kalyan Boyina. “When you’re ice skating you’ll have a small layer of water between your shoe, or blade, and the ice. And that’s essentially what’s happening.”

The key element is indium tin oxide. Almost any material can be covered in it. ‘Pulses’ of energy are sent to the material, where they loosen the ice, letting it slide right off the service.

They have been successful. Now they are looking into practical uses, like covering planes in the material. And it could do more than help with delays.

“It could also be life saving,” says grad student Yeshreg Gurumutha. “You’re high up there and sometimes you need to defrost the plane during those high altitudes. It could be life saving at that point in time.”

Their studies right now have only extended to heat exchangers and refrigerator units. But their next step could be coming soon. Miljkovic says a Colorado pilot reached out to him after he had an ice scare over California.

“He was so scared of what happened,” says Miljkovic. “Sierra Nevada, there’s no landing strip. If you’re going to go down, you’re going to go down in the mountains. He decided to contact me about collaborating and how we could push this forward.”

The group says this way of de-icing is also more energy efficient. It uses just one percent of the power that more traditional methods use. While this tech may not be seen on planes and windshields next year, they are confident this is the way of the future for de-icing.