New children’s books that teach lessons everyone needs to learn

Tuscola Public Library joined us with three new picture books for kids about working hard, asking others for help, and being kind.

  1. You Matter
  2. I Promise
  3. Jabari Tries

In addition to the new selections on their shelves, Tuscola Public Library also continues to offer a variety of virtual events:

– Every Tuesday: StoryTime (Facebook Live)

– First Wednesday: GoodNight StoryTime (Facebook Live)

– 2nd Wednesday: Film Discussion (Zoom)

– 3rd Wednesday: Cooking with Marla (Facebook Live)

– Last Wednesday: Book Discussion (Zoom)

For more information on these and other events, visit the Tuscola Public Library online.

