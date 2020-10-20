New children’s books that teach lessons everyone needs to learn

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- The old home of Fair Hope Children's Ministry in Danville was cramped, dark, and on three levels. It's a charity that gives away clothing and shoes but it was tough on the volunteer and the families that shopped there. Now they are in a new home on East Vorhees. The donated building is three times the size. It's clean and bright with a children's corner where the kids can keep busy while mom or dad shops. They even get to take a book home. There's also a hair salon where kids can get a free haircut. They moved into the space in August and the volunteers are thrilled.

"Before we were just very cramped in the space that we had on May Street," said ministry director Karel Volpert. "Here we are all spread out and people can move between the racks and it's wonderful."