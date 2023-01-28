CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so.

It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating.

One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to add new menu items for customers in the next few days.

Garron Sanchez, the head chef, said they’ve been prepping in the kitchen using homemade jams and products. The ingredients aren’t only from the midwest, but from around the world.

“We have two sandwich specials, one is on our focaccia from the bakehouse,” Sanchez said. “It’s fried mortadella, a little bit of a red pepper aioli, and a small salad of spinach, pepperoncini and pecorino romano cheese.”

He said their second new option is a prosciutto and fig on a baguette.

For all of the restaurants involved, visit this link.