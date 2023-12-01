RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A new organization in Champaign County is trying to help veterans through the holidays and throughout the rest of the year.

Healing Invisible Wounds is hosting a free conference on Saturday. It is meant to shed light on the effects of trauma on veteran and their families, and it marks the launch of a new program called Stop the Violence in Champaign County.

The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rantoul Business Center. Services will include mental health screenings for veterans, along with training, education and support for their families.

People can register by clicking here.