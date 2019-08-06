New Central could include new traffic flow

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Big changes are happening at Central High School and there could be big changes in the neighborhood because of it. City engineers suggest the city council consider a change in the traffic flow on Lynn Street.

It’s currently two-way, but school leaders believe it should be one-way, southbound, between University and Church. The goal is to improve safety for students and traffic circulation.

Kris Koester, of public works, says changes to parking on the street would also help. Parking spaces on the west side of the street would be reduced, but parking would be allowed on the east side. That way, students could get on and off buses without having to worry about oncoming traffic.