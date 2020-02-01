New CBD store opens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new place to get CBD products opened its doors Friday, but it does not want to be confused for a dispensary.

The CBD Store on Neil Street cut the ribbon on their new business. Unlike a marijuana dispensary, none of their products have THC in them. They say that opens up their store to a much broader crowd.

“My target market audience is police officers, firefighters, CDL drivers, pregnant women, bankers, people who don’t want THC in their medicine,” says owner Eric Sweatt. “This is what our products are for.”

Sweatt also has CBD stores in Chicago and Pekin, as well as two stores in Colorado.