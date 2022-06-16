DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Children in Vermilion County are getting involved in career studies in a fun way.

The Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System is offering Career Camp, a summer program designed to expose children to different options while introducing necessary skills.

“So, we developed the Career Camp because we saw a need in Vermilion County for our students to understand what occupations and employment opportunities there are here in Danville and surrounding communities,” said Nick Chatterton, Systems Director.

Classes include culinary arts, construction, criminal justice, digital design and computer programming. They’re offered daily on the campus of Decatur Area Community Colleges. Students also receive hands-on instruction in building, cooking and even weapon safety.

So we have a dual credit program called College Express where juniors and seniors get to come to DACC every day and choose from eighteen different vocational courses,” Chatteron added.

Greg Hansbraugh, the Alternative Energies instructor, also spoke about the program.

“They’re always eager to learn. They like to get hands-on, so this is a hands-on class,” Hansbraugh said. “So when we bring them in the camp, we also explain what we do in here to kind of plant that seed a little bit in there. So we explain the tools, the procedure, the safety, what they’re doing so they all have fun. And this is the 21st century. This is not a male class; I have lots of ladies in the class. So boys or girls, it doesn’t matter. They all have fun doing this.”