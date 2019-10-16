New Capitol architect named

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new architect has been named to a vacant position at the State Capitol. Andrea Aggertt, a native of Newton, Ill., was a project architect in Bloomington and is a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Aggertt is the third person to be appointed to the Office of the Architect of the Capitol (OAC). The office she now leads is responsible for developing and implementing long-range master plans for the Capitol complex.

The office reviews and approves all contracts for repair, rehabilitation, construction, renovation and alteration of all state buildings in the complex, including tunnels, power and heating plants and surrounding grounds.

The OAC has the authority to allocate space for the use of the General Assembly as well as acquire land for the operation or expansion of state facilities within the complex.

The OAC also provides professional expertise with regard to the preservation of architectural and artistic elements entrusted to its care, and provides recommendations concerning design, construction and maintenance of the facilities and grounds.

Aggertt started her position Tuesday.