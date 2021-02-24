New body camera requirements to affect each department differently

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The new criminal justice reform bill is requiring all police officers to get body cameras by 2025. Now a lot of departments are left to figure out how they can pay for and manage the new equipment.

Some departments already have everything they need. Others will have to buy a lot of new cameras and equipment. For example, Danville police will need 40 new cameras, and Mahomet will need 11.

“We’d have to buy at least 8 to start with,” said Tuscola Police Chief Craig Hastings. “We’d have to look into what software and additional hardware it would take to support those.” Hastings said they do have dash cameras, but body cams have never felt necessary. “There isn’t much argument about what happened when the officers are handling their calls. Not much is disputed,” he explained.

While he feels they’d be able to foot the around $4,000 bill, Hastings is concerned other departments will struggle.

“I know some communities… if you told them they’d have to buy 8 or 9 body cameras right now, they’d say, ‘Where in the world are we gonna get that money from? And how are we to support them? Even if we have them, how are we going to support them?'” he said.

“We’re gonna be 10 or 11 years ahead of the curve when it comes to agencies our size having those body cams,” said Rantoul Police Deputy Chief Justin Bouse. His department was one of the first in the state to equip their 28 patrol officers with body cams, starting in 2014. The new bill will mean their chief and two deputy chiefs have to wear one too, but the three additional cameras won’t be a difficult purchase for them.

There’s another change in the bill, however, involving review of body camera footage.

“It appears that officers would not be able to review their video footage before writing their report,” he explained. Bouse said they’re still trying to figure out if that just means officers can’t watch it or if they just can’t manipulate it. They’re hoping it’s the latter, but he said the body cams themselves will be nothing new.

“Having these since 2014, we’ve come to expect having cameras on. The officers actually like having the cameras on, so it’s not anything that’s going to change drastically for the Rantoul Police Department.”

There will be money to help departments buy those body cameras. The new law includes incentives for departments. The departments who apply for grant money sooner will be prioritized higher.

All of these changes will need to go into effect by 2025, but some departments will have to do it sooner. It’s based on size. For example, Chicago will need the adjustments to roll out by January 2022. Cities with more than 100,000 will need to do it by 2023, and cities with more than 50,000 by 2024.