New Block Party Series aims to bring Champaign together

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For the past 40 days, H.V. Neighborhood Transformation has been holding a series of community events designed to curb gun violence in Champaign-Urbana. Now, the city of Champaign is also embarking on its own anti-violence series.

The initiative is called “Lovin’ U.” It’s designed to bring resources to, as well as show solidarity for people living in neighborhoods most affected by gun violence. There’ll be vaccine clinics, a double-dutch bus from Hip Hop Express, bounce houses and more. The city’s Neighborhood Coordinator John Ruffin said he hopes this can help jumpstart larger efforts to curb violence in town.

“I’m just excited about this amazing opportunity,” Ruffin said. “And I’m looking forward to all the neighbors throughout the city to come out and show solidarity.”

Their first block party will be at Garden Hills Park next Monday. Then, on the 11th they’ll stop by the 1500 block of Hedge Rd, Countrybrook Apartments on the 12th, Downtown Champaign on the 19th, the Town Center on the 25th, and finally at Bristol Place on September 1st. Each block party takes place 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.