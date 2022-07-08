CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Research says that if a disease like the African swine fever made its way to the u-s.

We could see an almost 50 billion dollar impact on the market over the span of ten years. That’s why students and professors teamed up at the University of Illinois to create an easy-to-use website for pork farmers to educate themselves on biosecurity. The website has different categories like the dos and dont’s of pork biosecurity. It also has quizzes to help test your knowledge and graphics that you can download to help teach employees. They say knowing more about biosecurity will help pork farmers keep their animals safe, increase profit, and help the integrity of the pork industry throughout the country.