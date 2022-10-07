SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Getting from Savoy to the U of I campus is now a little easier, especially if you’re riding a bike or walking.

On Friday, the First Street Shared Bike Path opened. It’s a one-mile concrete path with lights between Windsor and Curtis Road, connecting Savoy to Research Park and Campustown.

John Brown, Savoy’s Village President, said he’s seen students and families in the area for years and was worried someone would get hurt or killed.

“The trail is an incredible asset for the community. It will save lives, it will enhance accessibility, and it will give people safe options for their commutes,” he said.

It’s a $1.2 million project, part of the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and Rebuild Illinois.