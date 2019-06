DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)-- People were constantly making their way to Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God. The man who started this program says he helps anywhere from 200 to 300 families a day. Sometimes serving with that signature green hat.

There's nothing at this church Cathy Larry says she can't find. "Clothes, hair stuff, shoes, bibs, couches, dishes, everything that we need," said Cathy Larry. They're not opening their wallets. Everything is free. "It was one time when I didn't have any furniture and I came over here and I was able to have furniture," said Larry.