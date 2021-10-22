New artworks unveiled at Habitat Community Garden

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The unveiling of new artworks and amenities in the Habitat Community Garden located near the Corner of Hill and Romine Streets was held on Thursday.

Officials said this is a part of the Growing Community Public Arts Initiative. The garden now features

artwork from local artists Saba Manetti-Tesfaye, Beth Darling and Peace Poles. This is the latest City-sponsored and AARP-funded public arts initiative that celebrates Urbana-area community gardens and local artists’ work.

According to officials, the Growing Community Public Arts Initiative installs local artwork and creative amenities in six Urbana-area community gardens. The goals of Growing Community are not only to

engage in creative placemaking and beautification, but to offer arts-based ways to amplify support for

the work of small community gardens.

The gardens that are partnering on this project include Lierman Neighborhood Community Garden, Cunningham Township Community Garden, Victory Park Community Garden, Habitat

for Humanity Community Garden, The Peace Garden and Meadowbrook Community Gardens’ Solidarity Plot.