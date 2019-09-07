New ambulance already saves a life

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — One month ago, the Homer Fire District added an ambulance to it’s fleet. In that time, it’s already saved a life.

“It just so happened that this particular call happened to one of my best friends. So it really hit home,” says Homer Fire Chief Don Happ.

On August 19, former volunteer Homer firefighter David Umbarger had a heart attack. It took the new ambulance just six minutes to get there. Doctors say without the quick response, he would not have made it. Happ says it would have taken an extra 20 minutes if the ambulance came from Champaign, like it had previously.

They had been trying to get an ambulance for 20 years. Happ says it could not have come at a more needed time.

“We knew every minute was going to count on this particular call,” says Happ. “If it wouldn’t have been for the ambulance sitting here, or an ambulance very close by, he would have never made it to the hospital.”

Umbarger survived the emergency and is back to his normal life. But when the ambulance was first announced, even he had his doubts.

“Three weeks ago I questioned the need for an ambulance here,” wrote Umbarger on his Facebook page Friday. “How many calls, how much area, is it worth it? While I’m sure the call volume has risen, has it risen enough to support an ambulance service? Unfortunately, I had to be the proof.”

The Homer firehouse is dedicated to the memory of David’s cousin, John. He was also a firefighter, but died from a heart attack in 2014.

The ambulance services a 15 mile area. With one life saved in one month, Happ hopes more good is one the way.

“Every time I hear this ambulance go out, and I can hear it cause I’m just two blocks away, it makes me feel good,” says Happ. “To know we’ve made a change. They’re going to Ogden, or they’re going to Sidney, they’re go to Allerton. I know we’ve made a difference.”

All 20 volunteers at the Homer Fire District have some kind of EMS training. Happ added since it was put in place last month, they have used the ambulance multiple times a day.