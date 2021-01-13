New agreement to help train students for jobs

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A new agreement will help Effingham students get ready for the workforce. It’ll be called the Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA). It’s a partnership between Lake Land Community College and at least 14 other school districts in the county.

This will be a way for kids to try out new skills without having to go a four-year university. It will include courses on transportation, health care, technology, and manufacturing skills and offer college credit upon completion.

“Not every student is going to go to a four-year college, and so we want to be able to offer them the ability to gather skills to be successful,” explained Effingham Schools Superintendent Mark Doan.

This will all happen on Lake Land College’s campus. The plan is for it to kick off for the 2023 – 2024 school year. It will be housed in the Rural Development Technology Center.