New AG dean at LLCC

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An area native is returning as a dean to Lincoln Land Community College after making the rounds of educational institutions in nearby states.

Kimberly Vogt, Ph.D., is the new dean of natural and agricultural sciences at LLCC. Vogt comes from Marian University, in Indianapolis, after serving as chair of the biology department as well as assistant professor.

Kimberly Vogt

Prior to that, she served as biology instructor and lab coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and an adjunct instructor at Waubonsee Community College and Kishwaukee College.

Vogt earned her Ph.D. in ecology and evolution, as well as her BS in biology from Northern Illinois University and attending Joliet Junior College for undergraduate studies.