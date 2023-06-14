MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – School may have just let out for the summer, but one Mahomet educator is already planning ahead for fall.

She’s starting a new after school program for kids from kindergarten through third grade. Briana McDade and her husband, Zach, opened Briana’s Buddies Preschool out of their own house two years ago to combine the structure of education with a comfortable environment.

McDade says the program has been so successful, she wants to expand it and teach more kids in the community.

“Why it’s unique in the area is because it’s a smaller class size so that we can really have the same teachers over and over so that they’re comfortable here. Some of the complaints we got from other places was just that it was too big, the teachers were inconsistent, so that’s our goal here is to really do mentorship and relationship building,” McDade said.

She says the program starts in August at the Mahomet United Methodist Church. Parents can register their kids online, here.