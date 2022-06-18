EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – A Neoga woman is dead and another was transported to the hospital after a Friday morning crash.

Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue on the north side of Effingham.

Police report that 44-year-old Rachel Pace, of Neoga, was driving north bound on Highway 45 while 23-year-old Mason Thomas, of Neoga, was driving southbound.

Pace’s car crossed the center line and hit the front of Thomas’ pick-up truck.

Pace was flown to a Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana where she later died.

Thomas was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police say the investigation is on-going.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup conducted an autopsy and that toxicology results are pending.