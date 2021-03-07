Neoga Police gets first K9 unit

NEOGIA, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new addition to the Neogia Police force.

A Facebook post by the Neoga Police Department announced K9 Obi is its newest member — and its first K9 unit.

Police say Obi is a Belgian Malinois was born in the Netherlands in 2019. The dog was brought to the U.S. last year by Vohne Liche Kennels out of Denver, Ind., where he started his training.

The new K9 unit will be trained to detect drugs, along with tracking and apprehending suspects, the department says.

It adds the new K9 program was funded entirely by donations from people and businesses.

Additionally, Officer Moore is paired up with Obi and had attended a 6-week academy at Vohne Liche Kennels.