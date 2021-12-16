Neoga Police Department’s K9 receives donation of body armor

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Neoga Police Department’s K9 Obi has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Officers said K9 Obi’s vest was sponsored by Judy E. Shiflett Animal Care & Alzheimer’s Support Fund and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,481 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. This has been made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts donations at www.vik9s.org. You can also mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.