Nelly, Riley Green concerts scheduled for county fair next year

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2021 Sangamon County Fair grandstand lineup has been released.

Fair officials say Grammy award-winning rap star Nelly will perform Thursday, June 17.

On Friday June 18., county music artist Riley Green will perform. He was named New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

Other entertainment planned includes a Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday, June 19 and a Demolition Derby on Sunday, June 20.

Tickets are priced at $30 and are available online at www.sangcofair.com. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 1.

Event organizers say tickets purchased in advance for the 2020 fair concerts are considered valid for the 2021 show.

Those who bought tickets for the country music show that was planned for June 19, 2020 may either elect for a refund or exchange it for a Riley Green ticket. The fair office will reach out to those ticketholders.