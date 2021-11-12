Neil Street lane closure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoerr Construction will be closing the right southbound lane of Neil Street between White Street and Springfield Avenue to perform storm sewer repairs.

Officials said the intersection of White Street and Neil Street will also be closed.

Work is scheduled to occur on November 15 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.. Minor traffic delays may occur.

According to officials, this work is weather dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather. Officials advise people to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible.