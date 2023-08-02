URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A proposed homeless shelter is drawing mixed reactions from neighbors in the area.

CU at Home and Urbana city officials are looking to buy a house near Springfield and McCullough Street, close to downtown Urbana. The goal is to give up to eight homeless men a place to live, and while some people think it’s a good idea, others have concerns.

Matthew Arangatta said skepticism comes to mind because of past incidents he’s dealt with.

“I’ve had someone try to steal my bike,” Arangatta said. “Along with more people who are desperate to kind of scrounge about what they can have is a little bit concerning.”

Arangatta said the incident caused him to take more caution by placing several security cameras around the house for safety. He said it’s nice the city is trying to help those who can’t help themselves, but wants clarity on that the plan is.

“If you’re still checking with the resident and making sure they’re following the program and such, then I think it’s good,” he said.

Frankie Encalada said it’s good knowing that homeless individuals will have a place to call home.

“All the housing they can get is great in my book,” Enclada said.

He’s lived in the neighborhood for four years and said these individuals deserve a second chance.

“They’re just people like anyone else. Maybe got dealt a bad hand,” Enclada said. “I don’t know their circumstances and situations, but I imagine these are just good people who want to contribute, they want to feel human they want to feel whole.”

Not only would be welcome his potential new neighbors, but he’s open to getting to know them personally.

“I would. Why not?” Enclada said. “Maybe I’d make friends with them if they were hanging out.”