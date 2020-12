ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday around 2:00.

It happened in the 200 block of Park Place.

Neighbors told WCIA they kicked the door down and rescued two children who were trapped inside.

Officials said two pets were rescued. Three others died.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire on Monday. As of now, crews know it started in the garage but aren’t sure why.