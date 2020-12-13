Neighbors Rescue Kids, Pets in Rossville Fire

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Neighbors in Rossville are being hailed as heroes tonight after rescuing two children trapped in a fire.

Firefighters were called to 207 Park Place shortly after 2 p.m. when a man passed by and smelled smoke.

The Brown family, who lived at the home, said they’re shaken, but the situation could’ve been made worse had their neighbors not came to the rescue.

Firefighters are still investigating for possible causes, but they do know that it started in the garage before quickly spreading to the rest of the house.

The gentleman who called firefighters, a man who was only identified as Sawyer, was just passing through town when he called. He and the two neighbors, Chynna and Abby Mikel, checked the scene while firefighters were on the way.

They managed to pull out two kids that were still inside the house, and rescued two out of the family’s five pets before the smoke got too thick.

“I’m a little shaken up but I’m just glad that we got the kids out and the animals that we could,” Chynna Mikel said. Abby Mikel added, “I’m mostly just upset for everyone else. It’s very sobering.”

The next-door neighbors’ house was also partially melted on the side by the flames. Right now, neighbors are working together to help recover some of the items the family lost. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.