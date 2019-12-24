Neighbors remember house fire victim

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — East Fourth Street was rocked Saturday by a deadly fire that killed 25-year old James Swank.

Neighbors on the street say it is hard to believe that someone they knew so well is now gone. Joan Wheeler says she was always close with the family.

“I actually talked with him last week one day,” says Wheeler. “He came out and I asked how he was doing. But that didn’t last. I saw him working on the car there a couple days before he passed away. He used to play out here in the front yard. He was little then and nobody was playing with him. Had a spoon and was digging in the dirt and playing. I’d take some cake over to him and he’d sit there and eat it.”

Swank moved back into the home only a month ago to help take care of his mom. She was able to make it out with only light burns.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. The Tilton Fire Department was able to put the fire out in under 30 minutes. Fire Lieutenant Justin Moore says that is the standard and they are still looking for a cause.

“20 minutes should be, roughly 20 minutes, to have the fire under control depending on the structure size,” says Moore. “It’s being investigated by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.”

Wheeler say it will take a while for the shock to wear off.

“Every time I look over at the house I think of him and remember him as a little boy and I miss him a lot.”