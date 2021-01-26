Neighbors react to news of man’s shooting death

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are searching for whoever shot and killed a man in Piatt County.

It happened around 3 a.m. They were called to a house on C Street by 3rd Street. Friends tell us his name was Mike Brown, a man people say would give the shirt off his back to anyone. That’s why everyone we talked to was shocked-and heartbroken to hear he was gone.

“It’s just… just a sad thing. You don’t expect it,” said Gary Tohill. It was heartbreaking morning for people, after many woke up to hear that Brown was killed overnight.

“One of the neighbors – a friend of my wife’s – called her this morning and told her what happened, and we were pretty much shocked. You don’t think that’s gonna happen in a little town like Hammond, but it can happen anywhere, I guess,” Tohill explained.

Tohill said Brown had been a friend of his for years. “If I was out here raking leaves or something… Mike, he had a tractor with one of those deals that picks up the leaves, and he’d pick them up for me, and we’d talk a little bit.”

Neighbors we talked to, including Tohill, say the area of Hammond has changed some over the years.

“It’s a pretty quiet little town… the last couple of years we’ve had some trouble with people moving in here, and had some break-ins and stuff,” Tohill said.

Brown was a member of the village board in Hammond. Everyone we talked to who worked with him in that role said he was a great guy who was honest, strong, intelligent. Tohill hopes, for the family’s sake especially, that the person responsible pays the price.

“You wanna know who did that… and see that justice is served.”

Illinois State Police are also investigating a police vehicle taken from the area. They said it is a 2017 Ford F150 with an Illinois registration of 101 DN-B Truck plate.

Troopers are tracking down leads regarding the stolen vehicle. Anyone with information about its’ whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police said to not approach the vehicle.