Neighbors on social media warn of fundraising scam

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the Champaign neighborhood of Turnberry Ridge are using social media to warn others about a scam.

They say a teenager is going door-to-door asking for donations for his AAU team. One couple posted he could not remember his coach or team name. Champaign Warriors CEO Larry Jackson says he knew it was a scam the first time he heard about it.

“If it’s just one or two, I wouldn’t trust that because I’ve never known any AAU team to actually send out the players and ask for donations,” says Jackson.

He added his organization raises money through sponsorships. They have never sent a player out to ask for donations. Jackson suggests contacting the coaches of an organization before giving money to people who say they are part of AAU.