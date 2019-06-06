Neighbors irritated by growing yard waste piles

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) -- Brush piles are stacking up in front of houses and the village hasn't picked them up in more than two months.

People are getting irritated, but there's a reason the village has not been able to burn the debris. For years, a neighbor who lives directly behind the burn site has been complaining about the heavy smoke which blows right into the property.

The neighbor called the EPA, which later contacted the village about the problem. The mayor says they might have a solution.

It's hard to miss the stacks of yard waste sitting on the curbs.

Susan Fiscus says, "It's an eyesore, yes it is. The pile just keeps growing."

Every week she mows the lawn, clips the hedges, and pulls the weeds, expecting once a month the village will come and collect the debris. But that hasn't happened since April.

Fiscus says, "We noticed the neighbors across the street didn't have theirs picked up either. So we had no clue what was going on."

The mayor says they haven't been able to burn the yard waste because there's been an ongoing conflict with the family who lives near the burn site. Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges has heard their complaints.

She says, "It's the smoke. You have a brush pile that large from the entire community of St. Joe and it will create quite a bit of smoke."

The family affected could not be reached for comment. They contacted the EPA to intervene. It turns out, the village was not following EPA brush burning guidelines.

The village was ordered to adjust the policy by having someone monitor the site at all times while it's burning.

The mayor has considered moving the burn site.

She says, "There's really not a good option for that because no matter where you go, there are always going to be neighbors."

The village tried to burn when the wind was blowing away from the house, but that didn't work. So they came up with another plan and rented an air burner box to contain and reduce the smoke.

Mayor Fruhling-Voges says, "This piece of equipment is EPA-approved, so we're hoping this will be a solution."

The village started burning at the site a few days ago. The mayor says it will be a couple weeks before they can get rid of the debris that's sitting there now. Yard waste pickup will continue to be suspended until that happens.