Neighbors feeding neighbors

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Urbana are going above and beyond what it means to be a good neighbor.

The Silverwood neighborhood is part of the city’s Southeast side.

Neighbors got together to form a group called Silver Hearts. It is to make sure people in the community have access to food and other essentials at least once a month.

The group partners with several organizations, but got an unexpected delivery from Cornerstone Fellowship church.

“A lot of the residents here in Silverwood don’t drive…primarily take the bus. So, when they go to food pantries, which they heavily rely on, that’s how they get there,” says Silver Heart member Giovanna DiBenedetto. “It’s really important to think outside the box when we look at meeting the needs during this very difficult time for everyone.”

On Saturday, Silver Hearts gave out food and essentials to help their neighbors who cannot get to drive-through food pantries or distribution centers.

The group was able to feed 200 families in the area today.