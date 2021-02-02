Neighbors concerned over frequent violence at apartment complex

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Last night, we told you a 26-year-old man was shot at Town and Country Apartments. Now neighbors say they’re tired of the pattern of violence in that area.

No one has been arrested yet for that shooting. That’s why police say they’re doing extra patrols in this area. In the meantime, people living nearby are worried it could happen again.

“I was a little concerned. If I could afford to move, I would,” said Zac Thorne. He lives in the complex and says he feels that way after the shooting happened. That’s where police were called yesterday afternoon for shots fired.

“Officers arrived. They entered, they found what appeared to be bloodstains in the hallway of an apartment building,” explained Urbana Lieutenant David Smysor.

Thorne was leaving for work when police got there. “I was so confused and I was on my way [to work] calling and talking to my girlfriend… I said yeah this is going on, I don’t know what’s going on, seems kindof concerning,” he said.

Police eventually found the victim in a vehicle in the parking lot. They believe he’d been shot at least once.

“We found out that he had been… inside the apartment building… another person had entered the building. The two of them got into an altercation,” Smysor explained. “The second person displayed a handgun and shot him one time in the hallway.”

This isn’t the first issue of violence near that apartment complex recently. Other neighbors we talked to said they’re also worried about what seems to be a common problem in that area. Police say whoever fired the shot Monday ran away. That’s why they’re asking everyone to keep an eye out.

“If you see anyone out brandishing a firearm or looking like they’re getting into arguments or fights up there, please call us, call 911. We can head up there and we can try to intercede before it turns into something like this,” said Smysor.

We talked to the grandmother of the man who was shot. She says he is still undergoing surgeries.

We also reached out to the apartment complex about what happened, but they said they couldn’t comment.

We told you about those other incidents of violence around that apartment complex. The first were shots fired calls: One in February 2020 and two others in March 2020 (at least one of which resulted in charges). The other didn’t produce any charges to our knowledge. Then late last month (January 2021), police were called to a stabbing there as well.