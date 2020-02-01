Neighborhood golf course officially closed

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Golfers in the city will have to find a new clubhouse after Friday, Stone Creek Golf and Pro Shop closed for the last time.

The owners, the Atkins Group, only announced their decision to close the course at the beginning of the month. And it caught neighbors by surprise.

So far the Atkins Group has not announced exactly what they are going to do with their property. Some ideas have been turning the unused land into ‘green space.’ More vegetation could be planted on the course and it could still use existing paths. But plans are not final.

There were people taking advantage of it while it was still a golf course. Even with no flags on the green, club member Vincent Sims was out for one last round on Friday. He lives in a nearby neighborhood. Sims wants to keep it open, and has some wishful thinking for how they can do it.

“I’ll miss it really bad, I’m hoping something happens,” says Sims. “I keeping thinking, ‘How about our pro Steve Stricker?’ Somebody needs to shoot him a deal on this and let him buy the golf course.”

Stone Creek and its attached neighborhood have been there for over two decades. The bar and restaurant Attie’s closed earlier this month. One of the reasons given by the Atkins Group for the closure is a decreased interest in golf.