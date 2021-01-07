Need for substitute teachers stronger than ever as some schools return to in-person learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — School districts across Illinois are feeling the pinch for substitute teachers now more than ever. We’ve told you about this shortage before, but the need will only keep growing as some schools start to ease back to in-person learning.

Macon and Piatt County districts have noticed a shortage over the past few years. This was an issue before the pandemic, but now teachers are often out of school to quarantine or isolate, and they need people to cover.

“We have a good group of subs who work in districts who really know the kids and do a great job. It’s just trying to find more and more of them that are willing and able to do it,” said Macon and Piatt County Regional Superintendent of Schools Matt Snyder.

There’s also a shortage of full-time teachers in addition to subs. We talked to the office of education for Champaign and Ford counties and Vermilion. They also said they’ve noticed a decrease in interest for substitute roles.

Snyder said he encourages people to become substitutes because it’s rewarding. Working with kids and being able to impact their lives can make the job worthwhile.

If you’re interested in becoming a substitute teacher, there are a couple options. If you have a bachelor’s degree, you can use that to get a license. If you have at least 60 hours of college credit with no degree, you can also use that to get a short-term license, which lasts for three years. It is non-renewable, however, and you will need to re-apply in order to receive your license again.

You can also contact your local office of education with additional questions.