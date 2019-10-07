Necklace thief sought

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities want help identifying a suspected thief. A man stole a diamond necklace, worth $9,000, from Macy’s at Market Place Mall, about 2 pm, September 27. The suspect asked to see the item and fled the store when the employee handed it to him.

He’s described as male, light-skinned black, 5’9″, 175 lbs. He was wearing a black hat, gray with white-zip up sweatshirt and jeans. It’s believed he left the area in a gray Honda CRV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com