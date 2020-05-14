Nearly 2,000 vets & caretakers tested

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) provided updated test results for its long-term, skilled care homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy.

IVH at Anna : Full-facility testing revealed 5 positive residents and 0 positive staff, with a handful still awaiting results.

: Full-facility testing revealed 5 positive residents and 0 positive staff, with a handful still awaiting results. IVH at LaSalle : A single resident tested positive earlier in May. The resident has since tested negative and subsequent testing revealed no additional positive residents and 0 positive staff.

: A single resident tested positive earlier in May. The resident has since tested negative and subsequent testing revealed no additional positive residents and 0 positive staff. IVH at Manteno : In total, 30 residents and 19 employees have tested positive since April. All residents were tested over the last few days; positive residents and all residents they had direct contact with have been isolated. One of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. The resident had been on hospice since 2019 due to reasons other than COVID-19. IDVA cannot share any more information due to privacy concerns.

: In total, 30 residents and 19 employees have tested positive since April. All residents were tested over the last few days; positive residents and all residents they had direct contact with have been isolated. One of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. The resident had been on hospice since 2019 due to reasons other than COVID-19. IDVA cannot share any more information due to privacy concerns. IVH at Quincy: There are no known positive residents or staff to date. As of Wednesday morning, 475 tests have come back negative, with more residents and staff awaiting their results and additional testing of staff and contractors ongoing.

The effort is a continuation of Governor Pritzker’s efforts to expand testing capacity statewide and commitment to timely, responsible and transparent communication about COVID-19.

While Veteran Service Offices are temporarily closed, help is still available. For more information, click here.