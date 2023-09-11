CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A familiar face made his return to Champaign over the weekend.

Chicago Bulls guard and former Illini basketball star Ayo Dosunmu met with fans on Saturday at the Gameday Spirit Store on Neil Street. People lined up for pictures and autographs with the Illini great.

Dosunmu said it was great to come back to his old stomping grounds, and that he will forever consider Central Illinois home and cherish the memories.

“Anytime you get to come back here and make someone’s day, that’s always what the plan is,” Dosunmu said. “For me coming back here, when I was here for those three years, that’s the goal, to leave a legacy, so I’ll be able to come back and make people’s day and inspire people in a positive way.”

The 23-year-old Bulls guard said he looks forward to elevating his game for the upcoming NBA season.