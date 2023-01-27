SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The company Navigator withdrew their application to the state for a permit to build a massive pipeline for carbon sequestration.

Environmental groups are celebrating the move as a win, because they view the pipeline as a massive danger to a large portion of central Illinois.

“We think it’s a huge victory for Central Illinois, the landowners and overall community health,” Nick Dodson, chair of the Sangamon Valley Sierra Club, said.

The celebration might not last long, though. Navigator said it will be refiling a different application soon. It’s new proposal will have an even larger footprint in central Illinois.

“The refiling will reflect an expansion of the route,” Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Navigator Vice President of Government and Public Affairs, said. “So to extend to additional areas, so we will maintain the existing footprint and add to it.”

The pipeline would operate as an underground storage area for their carbon emissions, instead of sending them into the air. The ambitious project stretches across multiple states. The pipeline that stretches from South Dakota, into Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois.

“What it’s looking to do is really solve the infrastructure issues that exist right now in terms of transportation of CO2,” Burns-Thompson said.

But the proposal caught a lot of heat from environmentalists and farmers.

“It was just such an interesting roundtable of people that were all coming together and saying, we don’t want this,” Dodson said.

Farmers fought hard because the company wanted eminent domain rights for this project. If the Illinois Commerce Commission does issue a permit, it comes with some eminent domain powers, but no eminent domain powers have been granted to the company or the project.

Environmental groups like the Sierra Club worry about the potential risks that come with storing CO2 underground, especially if there is a leak.

“It’s literally an asphyxiation. It can kill cattle, it can kill farms, and can kill all types of wildlife” Dodson said. “So it’s just extremely dangerous.”

Navigator submitted its application to the ICC, but the agency had plenty of criticisms of its own.

Testimony from an ICC employee tasked with reviewing the application found some big holes in the proposal.

First, there were no plans for an actual end to this pipeline. Second, the company only had agreements for 50 percent of the land they needed. The employee testimony said “at this time I cannot be certain that HGCS will eventually obtain all such permits and approvals.”