Nature lovers remove invasive plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- Nature lovers were cutting down a plant that's been showing up unwanted in parts of Fairview Park. The University of Illinois Extension and the Decatur Park District invited the community to help them cut down an invasive bush.

The honeysuckle bush has been stopping native wildflowers and other plants from growing. They say if the bush continues to grow, it will take over.

